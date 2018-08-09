Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Hits homer No. 11
Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's loss to the Brewers.
Renfroe's homer was his 11th of the year, and third in as many games. The 26-year-old is slashing .246/.309/.473 overall, but he's turned in a terrific first week in August thus far. He's hit safely in all six games while going 9-for-25 with three homers and eight RBI in the month.
