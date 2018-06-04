Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Hits pinch-hit grand slam
Renfroe had a pinch-hit grand slam in his only at-bat to help the Padres to a 6-3 victory over the Reds on Sunday.
Renfroe didn't start this contest, but he made his presence felt in his only at-bat, launching a mammoth grand slam in pinch-hit duties in the fifth inning off Reds starter Luis Castillo. He only has 64 at-bats on the year after spending time on the disabled list with an elbow injury, but the numbers over that small sample size look good, as he's slashing .266/.342/.531. With Renfroe, the issue is always his splits, as the 26-year-old has a 1.027 career OPS against left-handed pitching that falls all the way to .689 against righties, making him one of the more matchup-dependent hitters out there until he shows sustained signs of evening out those numbers.
