Renfroe hit a pinch-hit solo homer in the Padres' 4-3 win over the Nationals on Friday.

Renfroe came off the bench to provide the decisive blow in this contest, touching up Sean Doolittle with a go-ahead solo blast in the top of the ninth inning that would stand as the game-winning run. It was the first homer since April 9 for the 27-year-old, who is now slashing .222/.279/.556 over 63 at-bats.

