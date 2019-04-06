Renfroe hit a pinch-hit two-run home run in San Diego's 5-3 win over the Cardinals on Friday.

The power-hitting 27-year-old made his pinch-hit appearance in the sixth inning count, mashing a two-run shot off Dominic Leone to help the Padres to the victory. He's 5-for-16 to with three long balls to start the season as he looks to top the 25-homer mark for a third straight campaign.

