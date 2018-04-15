Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Hits second home run
Renfroe went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and one run scored Saturday against the Giants.
Renfroe provided the game-winning runs for the Padres with a two-run home run in the seventh inning off right-hander Cory Gearrin. This home run was his second of the season off right-handed pitching, a positive sign as he had shown a relative inability to hit right-handed pitching entering the season. While Wil Myers has been out of the lineup, Renfroe has gotten a number of at-bats in the cleanup spot and batted third tonight with Eric Hosmer also out of the lineup.
