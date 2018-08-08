Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Hits two-run homer
Renfroe went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.
Renfroe connected for his 10th home run of the season off reliever Corbin Burnes in the eighth inning. It's the second straight multi-hit game for the outfielder, and his fifth consecutive game with a hit. Renfroe is now hitting .241/.306/.459 with 16 doubles and 33 RBI in 70 games this season.
