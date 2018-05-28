Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Hitting cleanup in first game back
Renfroe (elbow) was reinstated from the disabled list and is starting in left field and batting fourth Monday against the Marlins.
Franchy Cordero (forearm strain) was placed on the DL as a corresponding move, so Renfroe should get plenty of at-bats in the short term while Wil Myers (oblique) is still on the disabled list. Renfroe hit just .220/.256/.390 during his rehab assignment at Triple-A after hitting .200/.281/.440 in the big leagues, so expectations shouldn't be too high for the 26-year-old slugger.
