Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Homers against righty
Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a home run and a pair of RBI in Saturday's spring win over the Athletics.
Renfroe -- who struggled against righties as an everyday player in 2017 -- runs the risk of falling on the short side of a platoon in left field with the acquisition of Eric Hosmer pushing Wil Myers into a crowded situation in the outfield, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The 26-year-old slugger has been working on drills specifically designed to improve his approach against righties, and Saturday's homer off of the right-handed Emilio Pagan is a good start. Renfroe destroyed southpaws to the tune of a .316 batting average and 11 long balls in just 114 at-bats, so he will have to build off this performance and prove that he can handle righties at an acceptable level this spring if he wants to maintain an everyday role. Falling into a platoon with any of the Padres' other left field options would nullify his fantasy value almost completely.
