Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Homers in first-at bat since callup
Renfroe went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Monday's 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks.
Renfroe was immediately inserted into the starting lineup after getting called up to the majors, and he responded with his 21st homer of the season in his first plate appearance. Jabari Blash (undisclosed) and Matt Szczur have done next to nothing in his absence, so the rookie should receive the lion's share of starts in right field as the Padres play out the string. Renfroe may have figured things out in the minors, as evidenced by his eye-opening .509/.557/.891 triple-slash during his 14-game stint with Triple-A El Paso. Fantasy owners who are still playing for something may want to take a flyer on the 25-year-old for some late-season power.
