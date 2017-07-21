Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Homers in return from DL
Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Thursday's win over San Francisco.
After missing seven games because of a neck injury, Renfroe showed no lingering signs of the ailment Thursday. At this stage of his career, the 25-year-old outfielder is a low-end fantasy asset in most settings, but he owns tremendous power upside, and he's already up to 17 homers this season. It's probably wise not to bank on much improvement to his .231/.287/.456 slash line moving forward, though.
