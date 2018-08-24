Renfroe (forearm) returned to the starting lineup Thursday, going 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Colorado.

Renfroe needed just one game on the bench after injuring his forearm Tuesday. The 26-year-old returned to his usual spot in left field, and now owns a .244/.305/.484 slash line with 15 homers and 46 RBI over 305 plate appearances.