Renfroe accounted for the Padres' only run in their loss to the Diamondbacks Thursday, coming off the bench and going 1-for-2 with a solo home run.

Renfroe entered the game as part of a double switch in the sixth inning. He prevented Clay Buchholz from getting a shutout by taking him deep with two outs in the eighth. The 26-year-old has been hot all August, hitting .296 with five homers, 14 RBI and a .946 OPS.