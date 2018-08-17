Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Homers off bench
Renfroe accounted for the Padres' only run in their loss to the Diamondbacks Thursday, coming off the bench and going 1-for-2 with a solo home run.
Renfroe entered the game as part of a double switch in the sixth inning. He prevented Clay Buchholz from getting a shutout by taking him deep with two outs in the eighth. The 26-year-old has been hot all August, hitting .296 with five homers, 14 RBI and a .946 OPS.
More News
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Leads late-inning comeback vs. Brewers•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Hits homer No. 11•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Hits two-run homer•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Drives in three runs•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Opportunities increase•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...