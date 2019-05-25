Renfroe went 4-for-6 with a pair of home runs, four runs and three RBI in the Padres' 19-4 blowout of the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Renfroe absolutely exploded in this 19-run outburst from the Padres, blasting his 13th and 14th home runs of the season and crossing the plate four times overall. The 27-year-old is now slugging .614 through 145 at-bats and is well on track to surpass the career-high of 26 homers he's posted in each of the last two seasons.