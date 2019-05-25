Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Huge day against Blue Jays
Renfroe went 4-for-6 with a pair of home runs, four runs and three RBI in the Padres' 19-4 blowout of the Blue Jays on Saturday.
Renfroe absolutely exploded in this 19-run outburst from the Padres, blasting his 13th and 14th home runs of the season and crossing the plate four times overall. The 27-year-old is now slugging .614 through 145 at-bats and is well on track to surpass the career-high of 26 homers he's posted in each of the last two seasons.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...