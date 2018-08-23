Renfroe (forearm) will start in left field and bat cleanup versus the Rockies on Thursday.

Renfroe will return to the lineup after being withheld from the starting nine Wednesday due to a right forearm issue, though he did join the game as a pinch hitter. The outfielder may receive a little more rest than usual moving forward, but he's not expected to require a stint on the disabled list barring any sort of setback.

More News
Our Latest Stories