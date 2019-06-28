Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Late scratch with illness
Renfroe was a late scratch from Friday's lineup against the Cardinals due to an illness.
This news came out after the early games had started. Josh Naylor will start in left field and hit fifth while Franmil Reyes moves up to the cleanup spot.
