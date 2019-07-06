Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Launches 26th homer
Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a home run in Friday's 3-2 win at Dodger Stadium.
Renfroe gave the Padres the lead for good with a two-out solo home run off reliever Yimi Garcia in the eighth inning. The long ball was his 26th of the season, giving the 27-year-old the team lead over Franmil Reyes. Through 80 games, Renfroe is slashing .248/.306/.609 with 48 RBI and 39 runs scored.
