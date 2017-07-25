Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo homers in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Mets.

Renfroe was the lone bright spot in a lineup that was otherwise dominated by right-hander Jacob deGrom. The 13th overall pick in the 2013 draft should be a mainstay in the heart of San Diego's order for years to come, as he has already produced 23 home runs in his first 101 major league games. You should expect nothing less from a player with the initials H.R.