Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Launches two home runs in loss
Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo homers in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Mets.
Renfroe was the lone bright spot in a lineup that was otherwise dominated by right-hander Jacob deGrom. The 13th overall pick in the 2013 draft should be a mainstay in the heart of San Diego's order for years to come, as he has already produced 23 home runs in his first 101 major league games. You should expect nothing less from a player with the initials H.R.
More News
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...