Renfroe went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored during Sunday's 14-13 win over the Rockies.

Renfroe helped his club build an early lead as he launched a two-run home run in the first inning. He singled and scored in the third before sending a monstrous solo home run over the center field wall in the seventh. Renfroe finishes the four-game series at Coors Field with five home runs, eight RBI and seven runs scored. He'll look to carry that momentum into the next series at home against the Brewers.

