Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Launches two more home runs
Renfroe went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored during Sunday's 14-13 win over the Rockies.
Renfroe helped his club build an early lead as he launched a two-run home run in the first inning. He singled and scored in the third before sending a monstrous solo home run over the center field wall in the seventh. Renfroe finishes the four-game series at Coors Field with five home runs, eight RBI and seven runs scored. He'll look to carry that momentum into the next series at home against the Brewers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...