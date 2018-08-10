Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Leads late-inning comeback vs. Brewers
Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a double and a grand slam in Thursday's win over Milwaukee.
Renfroe delivered a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning after San Diego entered the inning down by two. Following the key hit, the Padres would emerge with an 8-4 victory in the series finale. The 26-year-old outfielder has homered in each of his previous four ballgames, going 8-for-18 with 11 RBI over that span. Renfroe will look to stay hot at the dish heading into a three-game series with the Phillies starting Friday.
