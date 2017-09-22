Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Not in Friday's lineup
Renfroe is out of the lineup against the Rockies on Friday.
Renfroe heads to the bench after starting the past four contests since his promotion, including a 3-for-5 day with three home runs during Wednesday's game against Arizona. In his place, Travis Jankowski draws the start in right, while batting eighth in the order.
