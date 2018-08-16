Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Not in Thursday's lineup
Renfroe is out of the lineup versus the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Renfroe will take a seat for a standard day off following 13 straight starts. During that span, he's hit .288/.310/.577 with four home runs and 13 RBI. In his place, Travis Jankowski will man left field and bat atop the order.
