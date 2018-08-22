Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Renfroe is out of the lineup versus the Rockies on Wednesday.
Renfroe will take a seat after going 0-for-5 during Tuesday's victory. In his place, Travis Jankowski will man left field while Franmil Reyes gets a start in right.
