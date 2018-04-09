Renfroe is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Renfroe had started four straight games in right field after Wil Myers (arm) landed on the disabled list. Jose Pirela will slide over to right Monday, with Cory Spangenberg taking Pirela's spot in left. It's a shame for Renfroe's owners that they won't get to take advantage of his power in Coors Field on Monday, though he remains the primary right fielder until Myers returns, so he'll likely get the chance to play Tuesday and Wednesday in Denver.