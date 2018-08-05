Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Opportunities increase
Renfroe will start in left field and bat third Sunday against the Cubs.
Renfroe will enter the lineup for the fourth day in a row with the Padres down an everyday outfielder in Wil Myers (foot), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday. Though he projects to see steady playing time against both right- and left-handed pitching while Myers is on the shelf, Renfroe has been far more effective versus southpaws (.292/.378/.609 slash line, 158 wRC+).
More News
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Could receive boost in playing time•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Bashes eighth homer•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Starts both games of doubleheader•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Goes deep again•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Records pinch-hit home run•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Shifts to bench Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...