Renfroe will start in left field and bat third Sunday against the Cubs.

Renfroe will enter the lineup for the fourth day in a row with the Padres down an everyday outfielder in Wil Myers (foot), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday. Though he projects to see steady playing time against both right- and left-handed pitching while Myers is on the shelf, Renfroe has been far more effective versus southpaws (.292/.378/.609 slash line, 158 wRC+).