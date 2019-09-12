Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Out 'for a little while'
Renfroe (ankle) is expected to remain out of action "for a little while," according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic.
Renfroe has been nursing a variety of injuries since the All-Star break, including a sore elbow and a bum right ankle. He's hit .169/.260/.291 with four homers and a 37 percent strikeout rate since the intermission. The outfielder last played Sept. 7 and it sounds like manager Andy Green will give him more time to get right, with the hope that Renfroe can return for the final 10 days or so and close out the season on a more positive note.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...