Renfroe (ankle) is expected to remain out of action "for a little while," according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic.

Renfroe has been nursing a variety of injuries since the All-Star break, including a sore elbow and a bum right ankle. He's hit .169/.260/.291 with four homers and a 37 percent strikeout rate since the intermission. The outfielder last played Sept. 7 and it sounds like manager Andy Green will give him more time to get right, with the hope that Renfroe can return for the final 10 days or so and close out the season on a more positive note.