Renfroe is not in Friday's lineup against the Nationals.

Renfroe will head to the bench following a trio of starts this week, as Cory Spangenberg draws the assignment in right for Friday's affair. Outside of a two-hit game against Philadelphia on Wednesday, Renfroe has been scuffling a bit at the plate, hitting just .152/.243/.212 since Aug. 7.

