Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Out of lineup Tuesday
Renfroe is not in the lineup Tuesday against Oakland.
Renfroe sits after starting three in a row and seven of the last eight. Since coming off the disabled list May 28, he's hitting .273/.355/.436 in 18 games. Franmil Reyes starts in right field Tuesday.
More News
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Takes hold of everyday gig•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Two RBI, two runs in Friday's win•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Starting versus right-hander Sunday•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Hits pinch-hit grand slam•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Settling into platoon role•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Hitting cleanup in first game back•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...