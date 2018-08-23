Renfroe's absence from the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies is due to a nagging right forearm issue, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The nature of the issue is unclear, but it doesn't appear to be a particularly serious one. He was struck by a pitch in the forearm on Sunday, which is likely the cause of the injury, though X-rays were negative and he was able to start Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories