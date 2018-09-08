Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Pops 21st homer
Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in Friday's loss to the Reds.
Renfroe went yard for the second consecutive game, bringing his season total up to 21. The slugger also matched the 58 RBI he posted last year in 119 fewer plate appearances, due in large part to his placement in the heart of the Padres' order (64 of 79 starts batting either third or fourth). After a slow start to the season, Renfroe has gained everyday playing time in left field, slashing .277/.301/.594 with 14 homers in the second half.
