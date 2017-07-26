Renfroe went 1-for-4 with his 20th homer of the season against the Mets on Tuesday.

The rookie deserves plaudits for the first of what will likely be many 20-homer campaigns, but that's been the only area in which he's been helping fantasy owners. With relatively modest totals in RBI (44) and runs (40) as well as a .232 batting average and only three steals, Renfroe has essentially been a one-category asset, which limits his value to deeper formats. Nonetheless, the future is bright, especially if the 25-year-old outfielder can cut down on his strikeouts.