Renfroe went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Pirates.

Renfroe benefitted from Fernando Tatis' athleticism in the first inning Sunday, as the young shortstop scored from third on Renfroe's shallow pop out. The outfielder singled and stole second base-- his fourth swiped bag of the season -- in his next trip to the plate before adding a double and a pair of walks (one intentional) later in the game. Through 19 games this month, Renfroe is now slashing .246/.342/.662 with eight home runs, 14 RBI and a steal.