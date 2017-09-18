Renfroe was recalled from Triple-A El Paso and is starting in right field Monday against the Diamondbacks.

Renfroe is back with the Padres after tearing up Triple-A over the last month, slashing .509/.557/.891 with four homers, 18 RBI and a 7:6 K:BB across 55 at-bats. The 25-year-old struggled with the big club before his demotion, batting just .230 and striking out 28.7 percent of the time, but the Padres are hoping his time with El Paso helped him work the kinks out. With Jabari Blash sidelined with an undisclosed injury, Renfroe will immediately slide back into he starting lineup, batting fifth.