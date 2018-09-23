Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Dodgers.

Renfroe took Rich Hill deep in the sixth inning for his 25th home run of the season, one of the few bright spots for the Padres on Saturday. He continues to exhibit the ability to hit for power, recording consecutive seasons with at least 25 home runs despite not surpassing 450 at-bats in either campaign.

