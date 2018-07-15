Renfroe went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Cubs.

Renfroe took left-hander Randy Rosario deep in a pinch-hit at-bat in the seventh inning for this sixth home run of the season. The Padres' outfield has crowded since the return of Wil Myers, which has caused Renfroe to lose everyday playing time. He hasn't done much to help his cause to remain in the lineup, as he has hit just .241/.312/.441 through 170 at-bats this season.

