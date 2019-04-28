Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Records two hits
Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and RBI-double in an 8-3 victory against the Nationals on Saturday.
As has been the case for most of his career, Renfroe has maintained a batting average well below .250 for most of this season. However, he's posted 12 extra-base hits, including six homers, in just 67 at-bats, which equates to a whopping .612 slugging percentage. That's helped him also post 11 RBI and nine runs in 24 games this year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...