Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and RBI-double in an 8-3 victory against the Nationals on Saturday.

As has been the case for most of his career, Renfroe has maintained a batting average well below .250 for most of this season. However, he's posted 12 extra-base hits, including six homers, in just 67 at-bats, which equates to a whopping .612 slugging percentage. That's helped him also post 11 RBI and nine runs in 24 games this year.