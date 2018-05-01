Renfroe (elbow) began a stay at the Padres' spring training complex Monday, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Renfroe has been out since April 21 with elbow inflammation. He'll resume baseball activities at the complex in Arizona and then well get in some extended spring games before moving on to an official rehab assignment. He's eligible to return from the disabled list already but it doesn't sound as though his return is imminent.