Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Returns to starting nine
Renfroe (illness) is starting in left field and batting fourth Monday against San Francisco.
Renfroe missed three consecutive matchups while dealing with an illness, but he'll be back in action Monday evening with Jeff Samardzija set to toe the rubber for the opposition.
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Still sidelined Sunday
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Not in Saturday's lineup
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Late scratch with illness
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Reaches base four times
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Launches two more home runs
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Blasts three homers
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...