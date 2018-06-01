Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Settling into platoon role
Renfroe started in left field and went 2-for-3 with a double, a pair of walks, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's victory over the Marlins.
Renfroe has started just two games (both against southpaws) since returning from the disabled list May 28, indicating that he is on the short side of a platoon in left field with Travis Jankowski. This shouldn't come as a big surprise, considering the slugger's struggles against righties in his young career (.219/.262/.427 in 412 at-bats compared to .302/.376/.651 in 170 at-bats versus lefties).
More News
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Hitting cleanup in first game back•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: To come off DL•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Embarks on rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Could began rehab assignment soon•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Rehabbing at spring complex•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Heads to disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...