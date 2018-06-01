Renfroe started in left field and went 2-for-3 with a double, a pair of walks, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's victory over the Marlins.

Renfroe has started just two games (both against southpaws) since returning from the disabled list May 28, indicating that he is on the short side of a platoon in left field with Travis Jankowski. This shouldn't come as a big surprise, considering the slugger's struggles against righties in his young career (.219/.262/.427 in 412 at-bats compared to .302/.376/.651 in 170 at-bats versus lefties).