Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Sidelined with fatigue
Renfroe hasn't played since Wednesday due to fatigue, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Manager Andy Green said he's simply giving Renfroe an extended breather because the outfielder has played a lot this spring and is tired. Renfroe also downplayed the issue, saying that he'll return to game action soon. The Padres don't seem worried about his status for the start of the season at this point, though that could change if he doesn't return to Cactus League play in the near future.
