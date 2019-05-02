Renfroe is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Braves.

After starting four of the Padres' last five games, Renfroe will retreat to the bench for the series finale. Though San Diego's outfield crowding has been eased of late by Franchy Cordero's (elbow) presence on the injured list, Renfroe still looks like he might be the odd man out against right-handed pitching. Renfroe is slashing just .156/.204/.333 since April 11 and could continue to lose time to the likes of Wil Myers and Franmil Reyes in the outfield corners.