Renfroe went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles, a walk and two RBI while scoring four times in Saturday's victory over the Rockies.

Renfroe knotted the score with a solo blast in the fourth inning, then delivered a run-scoring double in the fifth. It was Renfroe's second straight multi-hit performance following a 13-game stretch in which he went 6-for-45 (.133). The 27-year-old is slashing .242/.301/.558 with 31 homers and 61 RBI in 392 plate appearances this season.