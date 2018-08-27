Renfroe went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI on Sunday against the Dodgers.

Renfroe took Yimi Garcia deep in the ninth inning to record his 16th home run of the season. The longball came after he singled in a run in the third inning to give the Padres a 2-0 lead. Renfroe has swung a hot bat of late, recording eight home runs in August to along with 21 RBI and 10 runs scored in 90 at-bats.