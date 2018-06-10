Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Starting versus right-hander Sunday
Renfroe will start in right field and hit cleanup Sunday against the Marlins.
Despite only an ugly .222/.264/.435 (84 wRC+) career line against right-handers, Renfroe will get the starting nod over Franmil Reyes in the series finale against Marlins righty Jose Urena. It's the third time in four games against right-handed pitching that Renfroe has been included in the lineup, a sign that manager Andy Green is willing to let the 26-year-old prove he's deserving of a full-time role. Renfroe didn't make much of an impact in those prior two matchups against righties, going a combined 2-for-9 with a double in those contests.
More News
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Hits pinch-hit grand slam•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Settling into platoon role•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Hitting cleanup in first game back•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: To come off DL•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Embarks on rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Could began rehab assignment soon•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...