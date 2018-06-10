Renfroe will start in right field and hit cleanup Sunday against the Marlins.

Despite only an ugly .222/.264/.435 (84 wRC+) career line against right-handers, Renfroe will get the starting nod over Franmil Reyes in the series finale against Marlins righty Jose Urena. It's the third time in four games against right-handed pitching that Renfroe has been included in the lineup, a sign that manager Andy Green is willing to let the 26-year-old prove he's deserving of a full-time role. Renfroe didn't make much of an impact in those prior two matchups against righties, going a combined 2-for-9 with a double in those contests.