Renfroe went a combined 3-for-8 with a double, an RBI and a run scored across Sunday's doubleheader against the Phillies.

Manuel Margot (wrist) wasn't ready to return to action after getting injured Friday, allowing Renfroe to start both games of Sunday's twin bill. The 26-year-old has been relegated to a fourth-outfielder role of late, but he should continue to start until Margot is cleared for action. Renfroe is slashing .245/.317/.451 with seven homers in 60 games this season.