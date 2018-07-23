Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Starts both games of doubleheader
Renfroe went a combined 3-for-8 with a double, an RBI and a run scored across Sunday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
Manuel Margot (wrist) wasn't ready to return to action after getting injured Friday, allowing Renfroe to start both games of Sunday's twin bill. The 26-year-old has been relegated to a fourth-outfielder role of late, but he should continue to start until Margot is cleared for action. Renfroe is slashing .245/.317/.451 with seven homers in 60 games this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...