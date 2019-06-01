Renfroe went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 win over the Marlins.

The 27-year-old was on fire to close out May, slashing .341/.400/.732 with five homers and 10 RBI over his last 12 games. Renfroe has hit exactly 26 home runs in both of the last two seasons, but he's on pace to shatter that mark with 15 long balls in 52 games to begin 2019.