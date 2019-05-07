Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Monday's 4-0 win over the Mets.

His fifth-inning blast broke up a pitcher's duel between Jacob deGrom and Chris Paddack. Renfroe now has eight homers through 32 games, but his .239/.290/.587 slash line gives him limited value in shallower fantasy formats.

