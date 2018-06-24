Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Giants.

The homer was his first since June 3 and just his fourth of the season through 40 games. Renfroe's power stroke hasn't fully returned since his lengthy absence due to an elbow injury earlier in the year, and until it does his .237/.316/.441 slash line makes him an unappealing option in most fantasy formats.

