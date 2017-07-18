Renfroe (neck) took batting practice Monday and is expected to return from the disabled list Thursday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

It looks like Renfroe will only have to spend the minimum amount of time on the disabled list after suffering a neck injury in early June. The 25-year-old has shown good power in his first full season in the majors (16 home runs), but he's also compiled 95 strikeouts. The right fielder is slashing .231/.287/.449 in 316 at-bats this season.