Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Takes hold of everyday gig
Renfroe will start in right field and bat cleanup Sunday against the Braves.
With Renfroe making his 11th start in 13 games Sunday, it appears he has moved ahead of Franmil Reyes -- who has started eight times over that same span -- on the depth chart in right field. The 26-year-old has maintained a .850 OPS since returning from the disabled list in late May and should be in store for a full-time role so long as he continues to hold his own against right-handed pitching. After righties limited him to a .202/.244/.393 batting line (66 wRC+) in 2017, Renfroe has upped his slash line to .239/.301/.448 (107 wRC+) in those matchups this season.
More News
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Two RBI, two runs in Friday's win•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Starting versus right-hander Sunday•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Hits pinch-hit grand slam•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Settling into platoon role•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Hitting cleanup in first game back•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: To come off DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...