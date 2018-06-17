Renfroe will start in right field and bat cleanup Sunday against the Braves.

With Renfroe making his 11th start in 13 games Sunday, it appears he has moved ahead of Franmil Reyes -- who has started eight times over that same span -- on the depth chart in right field. The 26-year-old has maintained a .850 OPS since returning from the disabled list in late May and should be in store for a full-time role so long as he continues to hold his own against right-handed pitching. After righties limited him to a .202/.244/.393 batting line (66 wRC+) in 2017, Renfroe has upped his slash line to .239/.301/.448 (107 wRC+) in those matchups this season.