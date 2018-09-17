Renfroe went 1-for-4 with his 23rd home run of the season in Sunday's win over Texas.

While Sunday's long ball came against a southpaw, Renfroe has developed fairly even splits against both righties (.252/.293/.523) and lefties (.254/.322/.485) this year. The 26-year-old has ditched his platoon label, and is looking like a true middle-of-the-order bat heading into the 2019 season.